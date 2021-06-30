Zwane: Kaizer Chiefs ready to pounce for Mamelodi Sundowns star - Agent

Masandawana are keen to reward the Bafana Bafana international with a new long term deal after he helped the team clinch a fourth successive PSL title

Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Themba Zwane's agent Jazzman Mahlakgane says he is aware that Kaizer Chiefs are keen admirers of his client.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a potential transfer to Amakhosi with his Masandawana contract set to expire at the end of this month.

However, Sundowns have activated a clause to extend his contract according to Mahlakgane after Zwane played an important role in helping the team clinch the 2020/21 PSL title.

Mahlakgane has also confirmed that they are now locked in negotiations on a new contract.

“I know, Naturena has not made it a secret. I think they always said if he’s available, they want to take it," Mahlakgane told iDiski Times.

"Yeah. But I mean, this thing is about, you know, negotiations on the table. But we’re on the table, which is good. I mean, the club has come to the table, and I think, understood our proposal.

“We haven’t finalized but the club, they have already exercised the option. Okay, you know, so therefore, the issue that we’re discussing now, it’s more about getting one contract that we can all go out and announce.”

Zwane has reached double figures in the PSL scoring charts in each of the last two seasons and Sundowns are now looking to tie the influential player down to a new long-term deal.

“With Mshishi, as you may know, they’re going take an option. But now what we have done is we are on the table discussing. Because remember, Sundowns does like a three-year with an option, so now we’re trying to negotiate the entire things as one total package," Mahlakgane continued.

“Because, I mean, you know, he’s done well, and I think the base on which we are communicating now is the fact that, there could be something that could be done as opposed to taking an option, which, I mean, automatically, they gonna take it. But I think we want to just come up with something better.”

Zwane scored 11 goals in 25 league matches during the 2019/20 season and he was named PSL Footballer of the Year, Player's Player of the Season, and Midfielder of the Season.

He then hit the back of the net 10 times from 25 league games in the recent 2020/21 campaign and he was nominated for the PSL Footballer of the Year, Player's Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season accolades.

However, he only retained the Midfielder of the Season prize as his Sundowns teammate Peter Shalulile scooped the PSL Footballer of the Year and Player's Player of the Season awards.