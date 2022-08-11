Zwane: Kaizer Chiefs plan to 'suffocate' opponents ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash

The former Bafana Bafana assistant coach also explained why the club reinforced its technical team with an appointment of a new sports scientist

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has warned that his side will look to 'suffocate' their opponents with a high-tempo approach.

This comes after Amakhosi produced a dominant performance in their 3-0 win over Maritzburg United in a PSL encounter which was played on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old explained his grand plan to transform Chiefs into a team that 'suffocates' opponents for the entire match.

“I will be brutally honest. For the past six or seven years, if you watch Chiefs, we have been playing the game of two halves," Zwane said on Sowetan on Thursday.

"It’s either we start well and finish badly, or we start badly and we finish strong.

“It was clear that the problem was either wrong playing personnel or the wrong people in terms of conditioning players."

Amakhosi recently appointed former University of Pretoria FC fitness coach Muzi Maluleke as their new sports scientist.

“If you check who we brought in terms of conditioning players, sports scientist [Muzi Maluleke], who is working as a senior sports scientist and strength conditioning coach]," Zwane added.

"We did our homework and we profiled him and we knew that we need this kind of person to come and help the team.

“Now you can see that we can easily play with the same tempo though there are still mistakes here and there which is key for us to take the tempo very high so the opposition doesn’t cope, more especially when we play at home. We must suffocate them here.”

Chiefs will travel to the Loftus Versfeld Stadium where they are expected to square off with Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.