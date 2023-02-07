Coach Arthur Zwane has challenged Kaizer Chiefs to work their way up the domestic football ladder and stop focusing on past glory.

Chiefs have gone seven years without trophy

They won 93 trophies in the first 46 years of existence

Zwane challenges team to improve

WHAT HAPPENED: Zwane acknowledged Amakhosi have to work on improving their quality if they are to challenge for top honours and stop focusing on the proverbial good old days when they dominated.

'10111', as he was knowns as a player, insists all parties involved should work harder to change the club's fortunes by winning silverware.

Zwane has further suggested he is used to working under pressure owing to the expectations of the Glamour Boys' followers.

WHAT HE SAID: "We don't want to focus on the past. It’s gone. We must look at what it is that we can do now and help the team to improve," Zwane told the media as quoted by IOL.

"It's not about the history of the club now. But we have to look at what we can do to change the fortunes of the club and start winning cups again.

"There is pressure at working for a team of Chiefs’ calibre because the people expect results week-in and week-out. It has never been easy."

Backpagepix.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In their first 46 years, Amakhosi managed to win 93 trophies, however, the last seven years have not been good for the Soweto giants since they have not won any silverware.

This season, they failed in the quest to secure the MTN8 and are short in the race for the Premier Soccer League title.

Chiefs' most realistic chance of winning silverware this season lies in the Nedbank Cup and Zwane will hope his team can go all the way and win it.

WHAT NEXT: Amakhosi will start their journey in the Nedbank Cup with a tricky fixture away against Maritzburg United on Friday.