Zwane: Kaizer Chiefs lessons to be learned from early Mosimane criticism at Mamelodi Sundowns

The 2-1 victory over Matsatsantsa allowed Amakhosi to end the weekend in ninth spot rather than in and around the PSL relegation zone

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane's first season in charge has been a tough one and he dodged a potential bullet with Saturday's win over SuperSport United.

While Zwane's job had not necessarily been under threat, he admitted last week that the position of a head coach is always a precarious one and defeat to SuperSport would have ramped up the pressure after a recent slump in form.

Flashback to April 27, 2013: Pilditch Stadium. Mamelodi Sundowns had just lost to Bloemfontein Celtic, were marooned in the bottom half of the table and Mosimane, less than five months into his tenure, had to be escorted out of the ground by police as supporters bayed for his blood.

Patrice Motsepe, then Mamelodi Sundowns president, called for a meeting to address the problems.

Ultimately, Mosimane was trusted to do the job, and never really looked back and the rest is in the history books as he went on to win five PSL league titles, the Caf Champions League, the Caf Super Cup, two Nedbank Cups and two Telkom Knockout cups with Masandawana.

The point being, that Rome wasn't built in a day, and those supporters unhappy with Zwane being in charge may want to consider being a bit more patient.



From the club's point of view, the constant chopping and changing of coaches over the past three or four seasons have also not helped.

It's resulted in a high turnover of playing staff which has meant the team has constantly been in a rebuilding phase, making it no surprise that trophies and success have continued to elude the Glamour Boys.

Zwane has the chance to help end a seven-year wait for silverware in the MTN8, where Chiefs play AmaZulu in the two-legged semi-finals. If Amakhosi could go all the way, that would provide just the platform Zwane needs and so it may be worth being patient for now.