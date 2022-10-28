Junior Khanye believes Arthur Zwane is better for Kaizer Chiefs as opposed to Stuart Baxter and Ernst Middendorp but lacks experience.

Zwane took over from Baxter

It is his first season in charge of Chiefs

Khanye believes he is a better fit

WHAT HAPPENED: The Glamour Boys have been blowing hot and cold this season and recently, they were knocked out of the MTN8 by AmaZulu.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane is into his first season as Amakhosi's coach after Baxter's sacking towards the end of the 2021/22 season.

Despite getting most of the players Zwane wanted in the recent transfer window, Chiefs have struggled to get positive results consistently, especially in the Premier Soccer League.

They are currently placed fifth on the table with 18 points from the 12 matches they have played in the ongoing campaign.

Khanye does not doubt Zwane's ability, however, he feels the coach lacks some experience.

WHAT HE SAID: "Compared to other coaches that were there at Kaizer Chiefs before him, such as Baxter and Middendorp, I think Arthur is better, but there’s a bit of inexperience," Khanye told Times Live.

"Going to the derby from a cup loss puts him under pressure. The players are a bit nervous, shy and in this game, we really don’t have much expectation from them."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Khanye further commented why he thinks Orlando Pirates are well placed to defeat Chiefs in Saturday's Soweto Derby.

"I know that past form doesn’t count for much in the derby, but Pirates go into this game with high expectations. Everyone saw what they did against Mamelodi Sundowns. If you look, not just in South Africa but Africa as a whole, who has beaten Sundowns like that [3-0] recently?."

WHAT NEXT: On Saturday, Zwane be in charge of his first Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium against Bucs who are a position higher.