Zwane has proved he’s not the man for Kaizer Chiefs

Forget the on-field performance, the Amakhosi boss’s words prove he’s not the right man for the job

Kaizer Chiefs fans will all have their own opinions about Arthur Zwane, some will believe he’s the right man for the job, others dismissed him out of hand since the start of his tenure.

Based on his side’s results recently, it’s hard to make too strong a case for the former Chiefs midfielder.

Friday’s 4-0 humiliation by AmaZulu…and let’s be honest, this was humiliating…comes swiftly in the aftermath of the home defeat by lowly Sekhukhune United, undoing much of the good work of the victory over Golden Arrows.

This is one of the worst PSL results for Chiefs in recent memory, but arguably what made it worst was Zwane’s defeatist attitude after the loss.

“It’s one of those days that I’ll like to forget,” he told SuperSport TV with a shrug of his shoulders after the match, “especially for the players, because I think they tried their level best.

“Just wasn’t our day and the performance wasn’t that bad to be quite honest.”

Zwane proceeded to suggest that Chiefs “lost a little bit of structure”, which has to be the understatement of the day, while insisting to fans that the Glamour Boys will learn from the way they were outclassed and outplayed by AmaZulu.

Such words, and such an attitude, are unlikely to go down well with Chiefs fans who still believe that the Amakhosi belong at the pinnacle of the South African game and deserve to be considered among the continent’s true heavyweights.

Now is not the time for Zwane to be making excuses and to attempt to soften the blow of a second 4-0 defeat of the season.

He must take a firm analytical look at the performance, identify the key areas that went wrong, and explain both how the failings happened and how he’s planning to resolve them.

Zwane’s post-match response appeared too relaxed, and arguably in denial of the gross failings of the fallen giants. Is he too complacent for such a major job?

Certainly, his talk after the match was not the kind of rallying cry that one might expect from the manager of a domestic giant—would Sir Alex Ferguson ever speak in such a way, or Pitso Mosimane?

Is Zwane’s talk off the field, not to mention his side’s struggles on it, defining evidence that he’s not the right man for the Chiefs rebuild?