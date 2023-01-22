Coach Arthur Zwane insists Kaizer Chiefs will soon be a difficult team to play against in the wake of the 1-0 loss vs Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL.

Downs completed first double over Chiefs

Zwane rued missed chances

10111 insists Chiefs will come good soon

WHAT HAPPENED: Zwane exuded confidence his team is on the right track even after falling against Sundowns at the FNB Stadium.

A Neo Maema goal in the first half was enough for Masandawana to condemn the Glamour Boys to their third consecutive loss in the Premier Soccer League.

The Soweto-based team had fallen to Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu in their previous top-flight encounters.

Despite the recent results, it seems the former Bafana Bafana player is slowly winning the hearts of some Amakhosi fans. They believe Zwane is the right man for the job.

10111, as he is popularly known, was also concerned with the number of chances created on Saturday but not utilised by Amakhosi.

WHAT HE SAID: "Yes, that has been the story of this season, we create chances but don't take them and then concede goals as we did," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

"We spoke about the goal that they scored, that they are going to go out and play cut-back. But in the second half, I cannot falter the boys, I think they gave their best, we were just unfortunate we did not take our chances.

"We are trying to strike a balance; we want to play good football and win games and as I said, as much as you want to play good football, sometimes you pay the price and we have youngsters here who are trying to settle.

"So we are getting there, steadily, but surely we will get there. We will be a different team very soon. We will be a difficult team to play against. But my worry is about the wasted chances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the loss, Chiefs are now 22 points behind Downs who are now on 46 points after a record-breaking 12 straight PSL wins.

However, the team has struggled on the attacking front. Not even the introduction of Ashley du Preez at the beginning of the season and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana has paid dividends as expected.

It explains why they recently signed another striker Christian Saile Basomboli hoping to find a lasting solution to the problem.

Saturday's defeat dented Amakhosi's chances of finishing in the top two and making it to the Caf Champions League next season. Nevertheless, the introduction of the Congolese attacker might give them an edge.

WHAT NEXT: Amakhosi will be up against Royal AM in their next PSL fixture to be played at the FNB Stadium.