Zwane gives injury updates on Billiat & Du Preez with star forwards in different recovery stages

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has revealed that Khama Billiat and Ashley du Preez are at different stages in their recovery from injury.

Zwane explained how far the duo is from returning from injury

Chiefs coach said Du Preez could feature soon while Billiat is still out

Amakhosi had to do without their forwards on their PSL return

WHAT HAPPENED? The two have been nursing injuries and missed Chiefs’ 2-0 league win over Golden Arrows at the weekend but Zwane has revealed that Du Preez was fit to feature in the match but asked to be excluded from the squad while Billiat still needs some time, having just started jogging.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Khama started jogging this past weekend and ‘Ash’ [Ashley du Preez] was actually supposed to start the game but he came to me and said, coach, I’m not comfortable,” said Zwane as quoted by FarPost.

“And then I said to him listen, we don’t obviously want to play a player that doubts himself. At the time, we want a fit Ash as well, but he’s not far in terms of returning at any given time.

“When we start training in two days’ time, we’ll monitor him and check if he’s gonna be ready for the next game. If not, we’ll still play other players until he’s fit and ready to compete.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two forwards are key players for Amakhosi with Zimbabwe international Billiat managing four assists while his South African counterpart has two goals and as many assists so far this campaign.

They have been regulars under Zwane whose side sit fourth on the table with 24 points from 14 matches, seven behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

In the absence of the duo, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Mduduzi Shabalala and Wandile Duba have been handed opportunities, giving the coach an opportunity to gauge the qualities of all his forwards.

WHAT’S NEXT? Zwane will hope to have Du Preez available for Chief’s next match against Sekhukhune United at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.