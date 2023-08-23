Zwane's future at Mamelodi Sundowns uncertain - Agent confirms 'attacker has an option' but Downs are silent so far

Themba Zwane's future at Mamelodi Sundowns could be hanging in the balance as player's agent Jazzman Mahlakgane reveals 'option'

Zwane has been with Downs since 2011

Current deal set to expire in June, 2024

Agent discusses player's future

TELL ME MORE: The 34-year-old attacker has been with Sundowns since 2011, enjoying massive success with the team.

His current deal expires at the end of the 2023/24 season with a clause to extend it further by one year.

However, his agent Mahlakgane says no communication has come from Masandawana on whether they will exercise the option or not.

WHAT HE SAID: "Themba Zwane has an option, so there is no other deal except that he is currently on the second year with an option to renew for next season," Mahlakgane told iDiski Times.

"There is no other thing that whoever is talking about. The only deal that we currently have is an option for next year.

"Because he has an option, so only when the club accepts the option, that would be the contract, and that will be when we are getting involved in engaging the club.

"Currently, he is on contract running plus with an option to renew."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While with Sundowns, the 2019/20 PSL Footballer of the Year has won seven league titles, two Telkom Knockout crowns, three Nedbank Cups, and an MTN8 winners medal.

The experienced attacker was also part of the 2016 squad that won the Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup a year later.

It will be interesting to see whether coach Rhulani Mokwena will be keen to retain his skipper beyond this season.

This season, Zwane has played all the club's five matches across all competitions, scoring a goal in the process.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane's agent and Downs are expected to meet soon to discuss the player's future.