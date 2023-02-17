Zwane frustrated by Kaizer Chiefs defender Mathoho's never-ending injuries

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has expressed his frustration at the injury setbacks of defender Eric Mathoho.

Zwane is disappointed with Mathoho’s unavailability

Chiefs coach has had to do without the defender

32-year-old was close to a return before another injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Mathoho has had to endure a number of injuries this season, managing just one game so far, and was set to return to action this weekend but has suffered a groin problem.

The defender played just one minute of Chiefs’ 2-1 win over SuperSport United at FNB Stadium last September and has not been seen since.

Zwane has now confirmed that the 32-year-old is among players who cannot seem to shake off injury problems at the club.

The tactician was counting on Mathoho for the remainder of the season after recovering from another injury but will now have to do without him for an unspecified period.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “It seemed like a groin [injury],” Zwane said during the club’s open media day as quoted by FarPost.

“We were playing a practice match with our reserve team, and then he pulled a muscle and landed awkwardly, so he had to be taken off the field immediately.

“And when I looked at him, I was a bit worried as well, and it frustrated me so much that I was looking forward to seeing him back because of his leadership, his discipline and commitment.

“Unfortunately, it looks like he is going to be out for quite some time but I can’t confirm at the moment until I get the medical team report, and then we’ll take it from there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defender has been at Chiefs since 2012 and is among a handful of players who were part of Chiefs’ glory days before they began their eight-year trophy drought, and his experience would have been valuable for the club as they navigate through a difficult season.

Mathoho survived Chiefs’ clear-out at the end of last season but might not escape this term, given his injury problems with his contract expiring in June added to the imminent arrival of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe from SuperSport United.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs host Golden Arrows in the PSL on Sunday.