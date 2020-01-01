Zwane: Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender leaves Bidvest Wits

The experienced full-back is now looking for a new home after leaving the Braamfontein-based side

Former defender Siyanda Zwane has left a few months after joining the club.

The right-back joined the Clever Boys at the beginning of the current season, but he failed to command a regular spot under coach Gavin Hunt.

With the former SuperSport United mentor preferring Zitha Macheke in the right-back position, Zwane's agent Mandla Mthembu has confirmed that his client is currently looking for a new club.

“Yes, he has left Wits. But there’s nothing new regarding him at this stage,” Mthembu told Goal.

The experienced player's agent also explained that there could be an update regarding the former Lamontville player's future later this week.

Zwane featured twice for the Braamfontein-based club in the Caf Confederation Cup in September against Young Buffaloes of Eswatini.

Article continues below

However, the 34-year-old failed to make a single appearance under four-time Premier Soccer League ( ) winning manager Hunt in domestic competitions.

Zwane spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Arrows after being deemed surplus to requirements by coach Pitso Mosimane at Sundowns where he was competing with Anele Ngcongca and Thapelo Morena.