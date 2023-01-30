Zwane finally explains big Khune decision: Is he blaming Kaizer Chiefs legend?

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has revealed Itumeleng Khune and Zitha Kwinika were dropped against Royal AM owing to 'individual mistakes'.

WHAT HAPPENED: Zwane made a big call on Sunday against Royal AM, dropping captain Khune and Kwinika in favour of Brandon Petersen and Siyabonga Ngezana respectively.

The former duo has been blamed on several occasions for costly mistakes that have led to Amakhosi defeats.

The Glamour Boys went on to put in a decent shift as the Soweto-based giants went on end their three-match losing streak with a 2-0 win over Thwihli Thwahla.

Zwane insists changes were inevitable since there have been 'individual errors' that have cost the team.

WHAT HE SAID: "When it comes to Itu and Kwinika, we have been playing well," Zwane told the media.

"Unfortunately, when you look at the goals we conceded, [it was] individual errors, not team mistakes and those things happen, but we had to make changes here and there because we have a big squad.

"We have to give other players the opportunities as well to showcase their talent and they responded positively, but you look at this game, and many other games, the performance is the same, the only difference is the scoreline.

"We managed to take our chances, it is not that they performed badly."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When fit, veteran shot-stopper Khune has been always preferred in goal and this season, he has already played nine Premier Soccer League matches.

Just like Khune, Kwinika has been highly rated by Zwane and prior to Sunday, the defender had already played 16 top flight matches and scored one goal.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will now play TS Galaxy on February 5 at Mbombela Stadium. They will be keen on ending their winless run in the last four competitions in all competitions.