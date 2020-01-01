Zwane feels Mamelodi Sundowns' three goals against Polokwane City will count on Saturday

The Brazilians need to beat Black Leopards by at least five goals on Saturday given that Kaizer Chiefs record a one-goal slender win over Baroka FC

midfielder Themba Zwane believes that Wednesday’s 3-0 win over proved crucial in reducing the goal difference between them and log leaders ahead of the final match of the season.

Chiefs and Sundowns are tied on 56 points but Amakhosi are on top of the table courtesy of a superior goal difference.

Going into Wednesday’s matches, Chiefs were five goals better than Downs, but the Brazilians reduced that gap by scoring three goals past Polokwane City without reply, while the log leaders edged 1-0.

This has now left Downs needing to beat Black by a five-goal margin on the final day of the season on Saturday, provided that Chiefs have a slim one-goal victory over FC on the same afternoon.

“I think we did well as a team [against Polokwane City]. We managed to get three goals which is good for us, that’s what we needed. We needed more goals. They will help us going forward. We did well as a team,” Zwane told SuperSport TV.

“Like I said, we did well. We wanted to win the game at all cost because we know how the log stands. Yes [it makes the situation on Saturday] very interesting.”

Wednesday’s 3-0 win remained Sundowns biggest victory margin in the current league campaign after recording similar scorelines against Chippa United and earlier in the season.

Prior to the Polokwane game, Downs had managed seven goals in as many games since the resumption of the season in what could have been an uninspiring rate of scoring for a side bidding to defend the league title.

Their title rivals Chiefs have equally endured an unimpressive scoring record since the season restarted, managing seven goals in seven matches.

But Downs would go into the Leopards game drawing inspiration from their 11-1 win over Cote d’Or from Seychelles in the second leg of the Caf First Round early this season.

They had beaten the same side 5-0 in the reverse fixture away.

This season, the Brazilians also overpowered AS Otoho 4-0 at home in the Champions League preliminary round to overturn a 2-1 away defeat.

However, their opponents on Saturday would be out to seal their survival from relegation which might push them to jealously restrict Sundowns from scoring.