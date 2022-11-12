Zwane feels Kaizer Chiefs were robbed in Soweto Derby defeat to Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane expressed disappointment after match officials denied his side a goal during Saturday's Soweto Derby clash.

Feels Du Preez's goal was wrongly disallowed

Also rued Sekgota's big miss

Chiefs next face off with Arrows on December 31

WHAT HAPPENED? The retired winger felt Ashley du Preez's goal was wrongly disallowed during Amakhosi's Carling Black Label Cup semi-final match against Orlando Pirates.

The encounter ended in a 0-0 draw and Pirates went on to win 6-5 on penalties at FNB Stadium with Du Preez having a goal flagged for offside in the closing stages which could have been Amakhosi's late winning goal.

Zwane was also left to rue Kgaogelo Sekgota's missed chance in the latter stages of the game, but he did congratulate Pirates.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Ja, look it was never going to be an easy one but I think the boys you know they gave their best, considering also that the field was very heavy you know," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

"But they gave their best, nevertheless I think we scored a goal that was denied, I think for me it would have won this game, although I don't think the game was balanced.

"I think as soon as we brought in Samkelo Zwane, Mduduzi Shabalala, then we started playing a little bit because we were on the ball quite often which was very important for us," he continued.

"And that's also when that goal came and yes, penalties are a lottery, it can be anybody's game when it comes to penalties but yes it's one of those things.

"Most definitely, Sekgota if he buried that one, then with the goal that was disallowed I think could have been a different story altogether," he added.

"Yes, the boys again I must give them credit, they did very well and well done to Pirates as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane would be pleased with the fact that Amakhosi were able to create the better chances against Pirates with the only thing missing being converting the opportunities.

The 49-year-old tactician will be hoping that his key striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana is available for selection after the break which is enforced by the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Bimenyimana, who is currently nursing a groin injury, is the joint top scorer in the PSL with six goals from six matches.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi's next official match is against Lamontville Golden Arrows on December 31 in a PSL encounter. However, Chiefs are expected to play friendly matches during the World Cup break as part of their preparations for the game against Arrows.