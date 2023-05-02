Zwane faults his players for Kaizer Chiefs loss - 'Amakhosi took Swallows lightly'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has now stated Kaizer Chiefs underrated Swallows in Monday's Premier Soccer League loss.

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs had come into the match against Swallows aiming at getting a victory, but things did not go as planned.

Gregory Damons opened the scoring in favour of Amaswaiswai, before Christian Saile replied for Amakhosi.

Bongani Sam then scored what turned out to be the winning goal, with Chiefs wasting chances when through on goal.

Zwane has now stated his players underrated their opponents and ended up getting punished.

WHAT HE SAID: "When you look at the first and second half, it tells you about taking some games lightly. We started slow, and conceded early because of sloppy defending; we paid the price," Zwane said after the game.

"[Even then] we got a goal from a set-play, but still we were not moving enough. We were not mobile enough in terms of creating space for others to exploit.

"We were waiting for the ball to come to us, and since they formed a block, we were always going to find it difficult to penetrate the block.

"Then we conceded from a dead ball situation, actually, we were lucky not to concede twice twice from those set-plays.

"The second half was only one team playing, but we paid the price for taking this game lightly or taking it for granted from the first half."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi are now close to bowing out of the race for a Caf Champions League spot, leaving Orlando Pirates as clear favourites, with SuperSport United having an outside chance.

The Glamour Boys can still play in the Caf Confederation Cup if they win the Nedbank Cup.

This weekend, they will play Bucs in the semis.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane should now focus on the Nedbank Cup, and start the rebuilding process ahead of next season.