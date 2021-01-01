Zwane eyes Kaizer Chiefs job: If I want it, I’ll always get it but it won’t come easy

'10111' as he was known in his playing days was a flying right winger who was highly popular with the Glamour Boys supporters between 2000 and 2010

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane has opened up about his ambitions of leading the team in the future

Zwane is currently one of two assistant coaches to Gavin Hunt, the other being former Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town winger Dillon Sheppard.

While Zwane is not eyeing Hunt's job right now, he has his eye firmly set on the main prize, albeit a bit further down the line - for now he wants to learn and absorb as much knowledge as possible.

“Yeah, look. It can only be one way. Do I want it [become first team coach in future]? Yes,” he said, as quoted by IDiski Times.

“If I want it, I’ll always get it but it won’t come easy. I’m gonna have to be ready and work hard and make sure that I can be one of the best.

“It shouldn’t be a case of just going there and making numbers. And as you know, the team has also invested a lot in me, and not only me.

"There’s other up and coming coaches that the team has invested in them.

“And I’ve been overseas attending, you know, I’ve attended coaching courses, and I’m still gonna go there, because I wanna grow and understand the game better and mix with the right people.

“I want to learn from other people and I’m still learning because I’m a student of the game.”

Zwane, 47, has also recently received the backing of the club management - marketing director, Jessica Motaung confirmed that Zwane is a potential head coach of the future:

"It is also critical that we are investing for the future, and I think coach Arthur is one for the future,” said Motaung, as quoted by the Citizen.



“It’s great to have Dillon working with him, and it’s also great because there is continuity and consistency moving forward.

“We’ve seen that you need to groom coaches of the future who understand the youth, who understand the new trends, who understand how technology can be incorporated. And most importantly who understand the culture of the club."

While working in the club's development ranks, Zwane was responsible for mentoring the likes of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Njabulo Blom.