Zwane explains surprising Khune exclusion and hails Kaizer Chiefs substitute after TS Galaxy draw

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has explained why Itumeleng Khune was removed from the starting line-up ahead of Wednesday's clash against TS Galaxy.

Khune was initially named in the starting line-up

Sekgota featured as a substitute as Chiefs drew with Galaxy

Zwane discussed why Sekgota was omitted from the starting line-up

WHAT HAPPENED? The Amakhosi captain was surprisingly replaced by Bruce Bvuma in the starting line-up a few minutes before the PSL match started at FNB Stadium.

Khune had been cleared to return to action after missing Chiefs' 2-1 defeat to Chippa United over the weekend due to an injury he had picked up against Stellenbosch FC on October 9.

His replacement Bvuma conceded twice as Amakhosi fought back to hold Galaxy to a 2-2 draw and the Soweto giants are now winless in their last two matches.

Zwane stated that Khune felt a pain in his knee while warming up before the retired winger praised Kgaogelo Sekgota who came on as a substitute.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: "It was unfortunate that 'Itu' when he was doing the warm-up felt some pain in his knee, he thought maybe after he had seen the doctors he'll feel much better," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

"And the doctor came to me and said 'You know what? If you gonna be throwing him in, you'll be taking a huge risk' because when we test him, he's still struggling, he's still feeling the pain.

"We couldn't take that risk because we need him for other games going forward."

"Sekgota is one player that will give you something and in this game, we're thinking he's one player that played almost every game," the 49-year-old mentor continued.

"So we decided to put him on the bench so that when we go to Durban, we know that he's got enough energy because we going have to dig deep to go to the final."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Khune and Sekgota could both start this weekend as the Glamour Boys take on AmaZulu FC in an important MTN8 semi-final match.

Both players have proved to be key members of the Chiefs squad under Zwane with the team yet to lose a match with the experienced Khune in goal this season.

While Sekgota has arguably been Amakhosi's best attacker this season and his exploits earned him a Bafana Bafana call-up last month.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Backpagepix.

Backpagepix.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE AND CHIEFS? Amakhosi will return to AmaZulu's home ground, Moses Mabhida Stadium where they lost to Chippa in a league clash just last weekend.

Zwane will be determined to ensure that Chiefs overcome AmaZulu and reach his first major cup final as a first-team head coach.