Zwane explains Kaizer Chiefs' struggles vs Orlando Pirates - 'Amakhosi gave Bucs too much respect'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane believes Amakhosi struggled early on in the Soweto Derby because they gave Orlando Pirates 'too much respect.'

Zwane led Chiefs to historic double against Pirates

Amakhosi had a slow start

Zwane also comments Dove's influence

WHAT HAPPENED: Zwane made history by becoming the first South African-born coach to mastermind two league wins over Pirates in the same season in the Premier Soccer League era.

After winning the first meeting by a solitary goal, Amakhosi repeated the feat on Saturday, winning by the same margin courtesy of Olisa Ndah's late own goal.

The Glamour Boys started the match on a low note before the ship stabilized later on and went on to claim maximum points.

The 49-year-old has now explained why the first quarter an hour was not good for his side.

WHAT HE SAID: "This is one game that I feel we gave them too much respect in the first 15 minutes," Zwane told the media.

"We looked like whenever we are applying a little bit of pressure on them, especially waiting for [Miguel] Timm and [Ndabayithethwa] Ndlondlo receiving the ball in the middle, because we set those pressing traps in the middle and I think we could have done better.

"We back into the game but the problem now was we were losing every second ball. We gained possession, we didn’t take care of the ball and then we started playing in patches. We’re always difficult at some point when it comes to transition because we knew once they move with the ball forward we’ll get those spaces.

"We created about three to four chances if I’m not mistaken."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Zwane praised the influence Edmilson Dove had on the team after missing last weekend's 3-2 loss against Golden Arrows owing to flu.

BackpagePix

"Injuries haven't helped us. We lost key players, but we have to stick to the plan. We can't complain about the challenges," the tactician continued.

"Last week we missed Dove but we can't complain about that. But one player can make a difference."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kaizer Chiefs have now won five consecutive Premier Soccer League Soweto Derbies.

The victory ensured they continued to push for the Caf Champions League spot alongside SuperSport United, who are second-placed with 36 points, five more than Pirates, Richards Bay and Amakhosi.

Mamelodi Sundowns, who are top with 55 points, need three wins to secure the title. They were not in domestic action owing to their Caf Champions League duties.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will be desperate for another win when they play Richards Bay in their next league assignment.