Zwane explains Kaizer Chiefs' midfield struggles after PSL draw against AmaZulu

The tactician rued the missed chances against Usuthu but is confident the team will keep on improving in future assignments

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has stated it is hard to reach the desired consistency in midfield owing to regular injuries in his team.

On Saturday, Amakhosi were held to a goalless draw by AmaZulu in the Premier Soccer League game staged at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening. The team looked to struggle at some point in the midfield and the tactician has explained the reason for that.

"We definitely are getting there; for us, the challenge is that when you think you are getting it right, then one or two players will be out you know and now you will have to reshuffle the team again and that has been our main challenge so far," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

"But I don't think it is something we cannot work on or rectify; yes, it will take some time to get there but the signs are there and the boys are responding positively."

The tactician further stated his team did not reach the desired height, insisting the result would have been different if they would have subjected Usuthu to consistent pressure.

"The only problem [on Saturday], we could have conceded a goal from the dead-ball situation because that is what they were looking for and yes, we can do better," Zwane continued.

"We did not get to gear number five, we always played with gear number three and gear number four. It could have been better if we would have forced them to make more mistakes.

"We can learn from this game and focus more on the positives and hopefully do better in the next one."

Despite the draw, Chiefs moved up to the 10th spot on the league standings ahead of their encounter against Marumo Gallants on September 11. AmaZulu climbed up to second place on the log, and they are scheduled to face Chippa United on September 10.