Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has stated he'd rather forget their Nedbank Cup game against Casric Stars in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Chiefs had it rough against Casric Stars

Soweto giants struggled to claim 2-1 win

Zwane anticipated struggle, would like to move on

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs toiled to beat the Division one team on Sunday at the FNB Stadium despite the quality of their team.

Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana ended his goal drought after converting an 11th-minute penalty. However, Kgomotso Mosadi pulled the teams back level with his strike in the 62nd minute, but a minute later, Ashley du Preez struck the winner.

The display was not as easy as some of Chiefs' fans may have anticipated, and Zwane insists he had expected a tough outing.

The former South Africa international further stated the Glamour Boys did not play to their ability in the Nedbank Cup fixture, which he'd like to forget.

WHAT HE SAID: "If you watched the game, it is always… difficult to play against teams that are coming from the first division for instance, they play with energy more than structure and yes, I think we know we could have done better today," Zwane told iDiski Times.

"We always want to play to our utmost best and have an identity in how we want to play – and this is one game to forget according to our standards. I think we went down to their level, take nothing away from them, they are a good team, and they have their strengths and weaknesses but we know we could have done better.

"But days like this in football, find players in that situation for some reasons, as coaches, we don’t give up working with players, trying to get the best out of players and the club going forward, so that is very key.

"This is one game, as I said, just to forget, but what was important for us was to go to the next round [of the Nedbank Cup]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi are the seventh Premier Soccer League team in the quarter-final.

By beating Casric Stars, the Soweto giants joined rivals Orlando Pirates, defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Royal AM, Stellenbosch, Sekhukhune United and Chippa United. Dondol Stars of the ABC Motsepe League are another team in the last eight.

Since no seeding is done in the quarters' draw, Chiefs might play Pirates, or Sundowns in the next phase.

BackpagePix

WHAT NEXT: Zwane will now help his team focus on Maritzburg United in the PSL, keen on getting a win as they push for a Caf Champions League slot.