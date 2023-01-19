Zwane defends Kaizer Chiefs' rebuilding - No one saw Mamelodi Sundowns becoming a beast

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane feels his team cannot be ruled out from becoming a dominant force despite their current struggles.

Zwane is heading a Chiefs rebuilding project

But it so far looks like they are not in the right direction

Zwane defends the work he has done so far

WHAT HAPPENED? Before the start of the current season, Chiefs embarked on a rebuilding process headed by Zwane who was appointed head coach, taking over from Stuart Baxter. But the Soweto giants have so far been struggling in the Premier Soccer League this term.

They are currently have 19 points behind PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. But Zwane has defended his rebuilding project, likening his work to how Sundowns started in 2012 under Pitso Mosimane who went on to establish Masandawana as the mean machine they have become today.

He feels there was a seamless progression at Sundowns even after the departure of Mosimane, leaving the trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rhulani Mokwena who is now the head coach.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “It talks about continuity. Continuity is everything in football. Look at where they come from, how they started building. They also had challenges,” Zwane told the media.

“They were in a situation where no one saw them becoming a beast or something unstoppable. Because of the picture they had and the belief in the technical team then and when the head coach left [Pitso Mosimane] the continuity was there was well.

“We as a club, as I said, we’re focusing on ourselves. It’s not by mistake that they’re grinding mistakes week in, week out but you must’ve seen they’ve also created their own luck because of the way they’re playing.

“You look at the past two games that they’ve played, you look at the performances of the other teams, they were just unfortunate not to score goals, maybe the game [could’ve] ended I a draw. That’s football for you, you create your own luck and they’ve done well and credits should be given to them.

“So obviously it’s a challenge to us, to look at ourselves and do introspection and see where we can improve to challenge them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As things stand, Chiefs might finish the season empty-handed although they still have the Nedbank Cup to play for.

The last time Amakhosi won a major trophy was in 2015 when they clinched the PSL title.

STORY IN THREE PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? Chiefs have lost their last two games and will be hoping to end that poor run of form. Zwane is preparing Chiefs to take on Sundowns on Saturday in what could prove to be another difficult outing.