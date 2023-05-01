Zwane defends decision to substitute Saile in Kaizer Chiefs' loss - 'Christian was tired'

Arthur Zwane has denied claims he substituted Christian Saile after a costly blunder in Kaizer Chiefs' loss against Swallows in Monday's league game.

Saile was on the scoresheet in Chiefs loss

Amakhosi fell 2-1 against Swallows

Zwane defends decision to substitute striker

WHAT HAPPENED: Despite scoring Kaizer Chiefs' lone goal, Saile fluffed a massive chance when in a two-vs-one situation.

With Amakhosi trailing, the ball was played to the Congolese who had the unmarked Ashley du Preez on his left, but the striker opted to go all the way and lost the chance in the process.

Moments later, Zwane opted to take off the 22-year-old, introducing Dillon Solomons in his place.

However, the tactician insists his decision was not triggered by Saile's selfishness which contributed to the team's defeat at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

WHAT HE SAID: "He has been playing week-in and week-out. We just had a game on Thursday and you could see [he was tired]," Zwane told the media.

"As much as you could see he showed a little bit of energy but thinking-wise, mentally you could see fatigue in terms of decision-making.

"And also, we are thinking now about another game that is coming. We didn’t want to risk injuries, we have too many injuries already and we’re trying to find the balance in the squad.

"This week you lose this one, next week you lose that one. I’m just happy that today all the guys that started and those who came off the bench will be available for selection, which is very, very key for us.

"We will see how we’re going to start and prepare for the next game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saile has struggled to score regularly for Chiefs since his arrival a couple of months ago. He has scored two goals and assisted once in the 11 Premier Soccer League matches he played.

The loss on Monday ended Chiefs' bid to finish the season in the top two and qualify for the Caf Champions League.

Orlando Pirates are now the favourites with three matches to go, while SuperSport United have an outside chance of finishing just behind Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT NEXT: The Glamour Boys will now hope to defeat Pirates in this weekend's Soweto Derby to progress to the Nedbank Cup final.