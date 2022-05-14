Zwane critical of Kaizer Chiefs performance despite Sekhukhune United win

Kaizer Chiefs co-interim coach Arthur Zwane was far from satisfied with his team's narrow win over Sekhukhune United on Saturday afternoon.



Ramahlwe Mphahlele netted the goal which earned Amakhosi a 1-0 win over Babina Noko at Emirates Airline Park, but Zwane feels that his charges made things difficult for themselves after taking the lead.



“We made it very difficult for ourselves. I think first half we started off very well. We took control of the game, we dictated terms,” Zwane told SuperSport TV.



“We showed a lot of you know the influence and we could score at any given time though we did not create a lot of chances, goal-scoring opportunities. Yeah, we got the goal from a dead-ball situation. Obviously preparing, knowing that they are also not covering the far-post so after that goal I think we got better and better.



“Then second half, we came back and we were a little bit flat and yes we could even see some of the players cramping and we had to pull out Khama [Billiat] and pull out Cole [Alexander]. Even Bernard was cramping.'



The former Bafana Bafana assistant coach admitted that substituting Billiat and Alexander destabilised his side, but he felt that they were still able to create chances.



"So it destabilized the structure a little bit. But we had to bring in the younger ones knowing that they will give us that energy so all we wanted to do was to have that extra touch on the ballot to make sure that we don’t lose the ball cheaply. But Yeah then maybe we had quite a few chances as well from Bibo [Sabelo Radebe] and Khama," he continued.



"Had we taken those ones it could’ve been maybe three goals you know we should have scored. Yeah, I’m not happy with the second half performance. But I’ll give the boys the credit they put in a great shift and they deserve it. They deserve it for the fact that we also created clear-cut chances compared to them.



“I think they only had one with the header- they missed the target completely. We were sleeping a little bit at the back. But I think ja the credit must go to the boys and I hope we can improve and increase our confidence. But I’m totally not happy it was a very scrappy second half though we created chances better than first half."



Chiefs will now wrap up their 2021-22 campaign with a Soweto Derby clash against Swallows FC on May 21.