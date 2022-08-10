'Zwane cooking something special at Kaizer Chiefs' - Fans react after Maritzburg United win

Kaizer Chiefs supporters believe coach Arthur Zwane is building something special after their 3-0 Premier Soccer League victory against Maritzburg United on Tuesday.
The Soweto giants went into the fixture at FNB Stadium smarting from their opening 1-0 defeat against Royal AM on Saturday, and they needed only four minutes to score the opener courtesy of Ashley du Preez.
Keagan Dolly then doubled their lead in the 24th minute before 18-year-old Mduduzi Shabalala came off the bench to wrap up the emphatic victory in stoppage time.
The first win of the season has left the Chiefs faithful praising the 48-year-old Zwane ahead of their third fixture of the season against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Look at how the whole team celebrated Shabalala's goal. Arthur Zwane is really cooking something special thereby the Kaizer Chiefs camp #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/sLjJrqq4jQ— Mashupye Masemola™ (@BaMpitsaShupes) August 9, 2022
Last night I saw real football from the might Amakhosi.— Dr. Ernest De Ernesto❤️&✌️ (@ErnestDrErnest1) August 10, 2022
Coach Arthur Zwane knows what he is doing and it's coming up so nicely... Cook Chef Dr Arthur Zwane, just cook🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BzgxjnLfUV— The-General ✌🏾 (@SihleGeneral10) August 9, 2022
Beautiful football is back. Arthur Zwane is cooking and we are feasting #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/3dVLQeGAeY— Mugono Dzolokwe (@RF_Bender) August 9, 2022
Arthur Zwane is cooking something mona watch the space.. pic.twitter.com/lQX6EzWVtQ— Phoofolo 🕙 (@namane_etshehla) August 9, 2022
Arthur Zwane is a beast, he was just unlucky on Saturday, well done to both Mfundo Shabalala and Ashley Dupreez for their first ever goals in the #DStvPrem. We are well on our way to reclaiming the glory. pic.twitter.com/QSwvpODaGe— Dineo (@NombusoJennifer) August 9, 2022
In Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard we believe ✌️❤️ pic.twitter.com/zMJlAqBmp3— Dr Arthur Zwane Stan Account (@Aya_Ngcawe) August 9, 2022
Under Coach Arthur Zwane, Kaizer Chiefs are playing football 🔥🔥#Tlheku #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/hyJ1eaqVth— Bongani Chuma (@3DCommentator) August 9, 2022
Like it or not Arthur Zwane is cooking ✌🏽😌✌🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#DStvPrem #Amakhosi4Life kaizer Chiefs pic.twitter.com/64OunhhORz— Teb Atso (@JulyBabyContent) August 9, 2022
Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 Maritzburg United— Simon Mpilo ↙️ (@mpilo_simon) August 9, 2022
Arthur Zwane is cooking,cava that turn by Sekgota,Billiat timing his run perfectly,great finish by Mdu😂✌️❤️🔥abuyile amakhosi #DStvPrem #KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/XO0aHAl83y— Scelimpilo Cindi (@Mpillow) August 9, 2022
Another set of supporters warned Amakhosi's rivals they are back after the victory while another opined the team is ready to face even Paris Saint-Germain.
Kaizer Chiefs are ready to play PSG now.😩🙌🏾— Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) August 9, 2022
Arthur Zwane on the wheel, we are back #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/SXDgyawBnq— Tlhogi. (@TlhogiMr) August 9, 2022
The Kaizer Chiefs I know and love.— WendyM (@Wendy_Mothata) August 9, 2022
Kaizer Chiefs is back, be afraid!!!— Brown skin girl (@Abo_Qua) August 9, 2022
It’s over for the rest of PSL clubs. pic.twitter.com/koh27CCdlF
Elsewhere, this fan posed a question whether Amakhosi can play Manchester City or Liverpool already following their superb show while another questioned Sundowns' readiness for the match.
Can we play Manchester City or Liverpool already #DStvPrem Arthur Zwane Khune #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/2wT4WGVMmi— JB (@PreWriting_) August 9, 2022
Sundowns are you ready for some international beating. #KaizerChiefs #Zwane #Sekgota #Khosi4life #Khune pic.twitter.com/DUOZYaMyp9— #CAFCL_SEMI-FINALISTS (@VicMakhubele) August 9, 2022
These supporters are happy with Zwane's progress with the team but cautioned a lot of improvement needs to be done while another promised to trust the process and rally behind the tactician.
Yes still a lot of improvement that needs to happen at Chiefs but a lot of positive as well I repeat Zwane and Sheppy are cooking at Kaizer Chiefs— Ta Siya (@juca_siyabulela) August 9, 2022
In coach Arthur Zwane we trust 😁✌🏾 this team looks promising!!!— Bongzito wa Radio🇿🇦🇮🇹 (@Bongzito_radio) August 9, 2022
The belief, faith, trust and confidence by Arthur Zwane in these players especially the young ones will yield positive results for foreseeable future #KCFreshRevival— Dr.Nkwali (@uBonganiMaphela) August 9, 2022
I stand here as a proud Kaizer Chiefs supporter after our loss against Royal AM.— Busani Mtalana (@busani_mtalana) August 6, 2022
Arthur Zwane I can see the progress.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/PQe0boqauX
Trust the process— Azania (@azania1023) August 9, 2022
Thank you coach Arthur Zwane. Your product is not yet final but we can already see what you are cooking. #Amakhosi4Life ✌ pic.twitter.com/xoddvCL8ge— Joy Lethabo (@JoyLethabo8) August 9, 2022
As Kaizer chiefs fans we really need to support coach Arthur Zwane.— Ayanda (@Ayanda_Kml) August 9, 2022
I believe in this man, Arthur Zwane. He just needs time, he will turn Kaizer Chiefs around 🤞🏾. #DStvPrem. pic.twitter.com/FoAadAca2J— The_Chairman_Is_Here (@Musawenkos_Zulu) August 9, 2022
Coach Arthur Zwane we are fully behind you 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽Khune #DStvPrem #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/kI5Qe7Lil5— Tebza (@Aluta_Continua6) August 9, 2022
However, these two fans seem to have issues with their counterparts from Chiefs wondering why they are celebrating as if they had won a trophy.
🤣They actually acting like they won a Cup..yoh kaizer chiefs fans hai...see what being a failure does to you? pic.twitter.com/mMoreJXmbC— Don🇿🇦 (@DonThoni_) August 10, 2022
I like Kaizer Chiefs, but the noise that comes with its supporters when it wins, you’d swear that it’s something they are not used to😭— ツ Ø ͏ Ʀ ͏ ł ™ ͏ ͏ ❼ (@Ori_RSA) August 9, 2022
The victory pushed Amakhosi to second position on the 16-team log with three points, one less than leaders Richards Bay.