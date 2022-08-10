'Zwane cooking something special at Kaizer Chiefs' - Fans react after Maritzburg United win

Amakhosi picked up their first win of the season after a superb display against the Team of Choice at FNB Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs supporters believe coach Arthur Zwane is building something special after their 3-0 Premier Soccer League victory against Maritzburg United on Tuesday.

The Soweto giants went into the fixture at FNB Stadium smarting from their opening 1-0 defeat against Royal AM on Saturday, and they needed only four minutes to score the opener courtesy of Ashley du Preez.

Keagan Dolly then doubled their lead in the 24th minute before 18-year-old Mduduzi Shabalala came off the bench to wrap up the emphatic victory in stoppage time.

The first win of the season has left the Chiefs faithful praising the 48-year-old Zwane ahead of their third fixture of the season against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Another set of supporters warned Amakhosi's rivals they are back after the victory while another opined the team is ready to face even Paris Saint-Germain.

Elsewhere, this fan posed a question whether Amakhosi can play Manchester City or Liverpool already following their superb show while another questioned Sundowns' readiness for the match.

These supporters are happy with Zwane's progress with the team but cautioned a lot of improvement needs to be done while another promised to trust the process and rally behind the tactician.

However, these two fans seem to have issues with their counterparts from Chiefs wondering why they are celebrating as if they had won a trophy.

The victory pushed Amakhosi to second position on the 16-team log with three points, one less than leaders Richards Bay.