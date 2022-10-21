Zwane confirms Kaizer Chiefs profiling striker targets ahead of January PSL transfer window

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has confirmed that the club is looking to reinforce the striking department.

Amakhosi suffered a major blow with Bimenyimana sustaining an injury

The Soweto giants are currently in the market for a new striker

Ashley du Preez is the only Chiefs striker who is fit and available

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto-born tactician has had to make changes in the starting line-up after the his first-choice striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana picked up an injury.

Chiefs have been linked with several strikers since the end of last season after releasing Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurkovic, and Lazarous Kambole.

The Soweto giants signed Bimenyimana and Ashley du Preez as they reinforced their striking department, but Zwane has now disclosed that they are profiling several strikers as the club looks to beef up the team with the next PSL transfer window set to open in January 2023.

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY: “Yes… We are profiling a lot of strikers at the moment," Zwane told the media.

"And we will keep at it until we find the one who we think fits in our way of playing,” said Zwane.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bimenyimana's injury has left Du Preez as the only senior striker who is fit and available for selection at the Naturena-based giants.

Khama Billiat, who is a versatile attacker, has been deployed as a striker, but he is yet to score this season.

Apart from Du Preez and Billiat, Zwane could look to reserve team strikers Wandile Duba and Keletso Sifama.

However, Sifama is currently injured, while Duba made his first appearance for the first team in the Macufe Cup clash last month, but is yet to make his competitive debut.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Glamour Boys will face off with AmaZulu FC in an MTN8 semi-final second-leg match on Sunday.

Chiefs will be under pressure to score as they are trailing on the away goals rule after drawing 1-1 at home in the first-leg clash.