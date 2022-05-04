Zwane cautions Kaizer Chiefs players after Zuma's second suspension

Kaizer Chiefs interim co-coach Arthur Zwane has made a passionate plea to his players and local footballers to be disciplined on and off the field.

Although he did not mention the name of any player, Zwane’s remarks coincide with Amakhosi winger Dumisani Zuma being suspended by the club on Monday for the second time this season due to discipline issues.

“Discipline is everything and I’ve always said to the players that discipline doesn’t only start on the field. It starts off the field,” said Zwane as per Times Live.

“If you want to make it big in life you have to be disciplined. And discipline includes a lot of elements. You have to be tactically disciplined as a player on the field and in life in general.

“When things are rosy for you, you must still keep your feet on the ground, be level-headed and show respect. All those things play a huge role in one being successful. Gone are those days where we beg players to play football. They have a choice

“If players are not going to have discipline [they’re going to have problems]. Not only Kaizer Chiefs players. A football career is a short one and that is why you have to be focused and disciplined.”

There are a few well-documented tales of very talented Premier Soccer League players who wasted their careers owing to off-field discipline matters.

“You have to show passion too because there is no way the game can love you if you don’t love it,” Zwane said.

“You have to embrace this game and show a lot of commitment and respect for it. I’m telling you those are the things that will take you far as a player.

“If discipline starts from outside [the field] then that player can take instructions and listen to the coaches. Discipline outside starts with nutrition and the food you eat.

“You need to build that body to be in superb condition so that you give your best all the time. If players are told to eat a certain type of food and they don’t do it, that means they don’t take their football seriously.

“If you want to prolong your career you are going to have to be disciplined off the field. And then you will see that when you are given an opportunity to be on the field you will be able to last and run the 90 minutes.

“You will be fresh, if you sleep early, you show a lot of dedication and respect to other people. When we were playing we were not getting the salaries and support that today’s players are getting.”

Zwane explained how Chiefs are trying to help their players focus on the game and also stay grounded off the field.

“If you look at Kaizer Chiefs in particular and what our marketing department is doing for the players, every season we have training to prepare them [for life off the field],” he added.

“We have media sessions with them. When they started implementing those things we [the previous generation of players] were about to quit, we were old already.”

It is unclear which action Amakhosi will take against Zuma this time around after he was previously suspended in November last year following his arrest for drunk driving.