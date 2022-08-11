Zwane bullish Kaizer Chiefs ‘pose a lot of threat’ to Mamelodi Sundowns

Amakhosi visit the Tshwane giants high on confidence after posting their first league win of the season

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has admitted they “still have a long way to go” but is buoyant they are a real concern to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The two teams clash in a Premier Soccer League match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Zwane says Sundowns have some shortcomings which they seek to exploit.

“We don’t have fear, we fear no one. If we are not going to go into that game and make mistakes, then we’re not going to improve,” Zwane responded to iDiski Times.

“We still have a long way to go. This will be our third game. If we are now thinking about losing games, we are going to lose but if we are going to go, we’re gonna go out there and express ourselves and tell ourselves we’re going away but we take the game to them – they also have their shortcomings as a club.

“We’ll look at those loopholes and see how we can punish them and if you are going to allow them to be on the ball quite often and dictate terms, you’re going to get tired and they can easily make you look like you don’t even know whether you’re coming or going.

“We have to make sure that the game is evenly balanced and we pose a lot of threat to them this round. We know they’ve got a good technical staff, they’ve got a very good squad and depth as well

“We’re going out there to play as Kaizer Chiefs and not to think about who are we playing against. We’ll treat all the games the same.”

Sundowns go into Saturday’s match a wounded side after being edged 1-0 by TS Galaxy at home on Wednesday.

Chiefs on the other hand are high in confidence after beating Maritzburg United 3-0 on Tuesday.

“Realistically we needed this game to boost our confidence going into the Mamelodi Sundowns game,” Zwane said.

“This one was more like an ‘ice-breaker’ for us and also as we said just to boost our confidence. Because we are Kaizer Chiefs. We are not going to score a goal and then sit back, we want to score more goals but obviously, it will depend on how players are responding going forward.”

Chiefs could unleash defender Edmilson Dove who they announced as their new player on Thursday.