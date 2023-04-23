Zwane blames Kaizer Chiefs attackers after loss vs Sekhukhune United - 'We were not sharp enough in the final third'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane insists his team fell against Sekhukhune United for failing to take their chances.

Chiefs fell against Sekhukhune on Sunday

Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Seabi scored the lone goal

Zwane explains where the problem was

WHAT HAPPENED: Sekhukhune United needed an early Sammy Seabi strike to defeat Kaizer Chiefs and complete a double over them in this season's Premier Soccer League.

Zwane has now rued his attacking department for failure to get a positive outcome at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think we started off well, it looked like we were going to get a goal before they scored; against the run of play. We conceded and from there, we were chasing the game," Zwane told the media.

"I still believed we were going to equalize but I don’t think we were sharp enough in the final third. Our box entries today were not better than in the previous games.

"It is one of those games where we chased [but] they defended very well. They did not give us that space behind and in the middle. So congrats to them."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Zwane further explained the logic behind having both Christian Saile and Caleb-Bonfils Bimenyimana in the last half an hour.

"Look we had to take a gamble to throw in more forwards and obviously put [Sekhukhune] under pressure. It nearly worked, because we knew they were just pumping the ball and then playing from the second ball," Zwane added.

"The only thing that we were supposed to do is to get the ball into the right areas, where we could hurt them.

"We need to do better in terms of creating chances and converting them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With only four PSL rounds remaining, Sunday's loss might have cost Amakhosi a place in next season's Caf Champions League.

Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United have an advantage over the Glamour Boys. To reduce the pressure, Zwane will now have to ensure Amakhosi secure the Nedbank Cup.

Chiefs are in the semi-finals where they are scheduled to play old rivals, the Sea Robbers.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane and the Glamour Boys will be focused on giving their best and winning their remaining league matches, hoping their rivals will falter.