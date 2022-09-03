Zwane calls for consistency from Billiat and Du Preez as Kaizer Chiefs drop points against AmaZulu

The former Bafana Bafana assistant coach felt that Amakhosi deserved more from the game after collecting one point

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane urged his attackers to be consistent after their clash with AmaZulu on Saturday.



Amakhosi were left to rue their missed chances following their 0-0 draw with Usuthu in a PSL match which was played at FNB Stadium.



"I think we didn't have that killer instinct. Yes we did create enough chances you know but we were not clinical enough one," Zwane told SuperSport TV.



"Two, I think we started very slow and I believe if we put them under pressure from the first whistle we were gonna get one.



"And you could see with (Kgaogelo) Sekgota, we needed consistency with that, we needed 'Ash' (Ashley du Preez) to do more of that and Khama (Billiat) as well."



The 48-year-old tactician felt that his side deserved more from the game and Amakhosi are now winless in their last two league games.



"Unfortunately we gave them some time and space on the ball because we knew that they gonna want to play the ball between the two central defenders and look to connect with the front three," he said.



"I think we dealt with it much better today but we were still opening those gaps for them to play in between. We could have tried to close the space quickly.



"But yeah it's one of those where I feel in this game we deserve more but it was not to be in terms of taking those goal-scoring opportunities."