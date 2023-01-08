Zwane bemoans penalty not awarded to Kaizer Chiefs in PSL defeat to Sekhukhune United

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane feels his side should have been awarded a penalty in their 1-0 loss to Sekhukhune United in a PSL match on Saturday.

Zwane felt his side deserved a penalty

Chiefs coach also rued missed chances

Amakhosi missed chance to move to second

WHAT HAPPENED? Sekhukhune spoiled Chiefs’ 53rd anniversary when Vusimuzi Mncube took advantage of a poor first touch from Zitha Kwinika and latched onto the ball to slot past Itumeleng Khune four minutes after halftime.

That was after they had withstood pressure from their hosts in the first half with PSL’s leading scorer Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Keagan Dolly missing the chances that fell their way.

The Soweto giants missed a chance to move to second on the log following the defeat but while Zwane rued the missed chances, he felt his side deserved a spot-kick after Bimenyimana was fouled in the box.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “We were actually on the front foot after introducing Ash (Ashley Du Preez) and the young Mduduzi [Shabalala], [Kgaogelo] Sekgota as well. We wanted to put them under pressure and force them to make mistakes,” Zwane told SuperSport TV after the match.

“And we did force them to make mistakes, we were just unfortunate and I believe there was a penalty there when Bimenyimana was charging towards the ball and he was pulled.”

“Unfortunately, the referee did not see it and it is one of those things. I think the boys tried, against the run of play we conceded. We shouldn’t have because it was from our mistake again.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Defeat ended Amakhosi’s three-match unbeaten run, leaving them on 24 points, 13 behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and three adrift of second-placed SuperSport United, while Sekhukhune moved up to 10th with 18 points.

Chiefs started slowly before improving as the first half wore on but Zwane will be worried by his side’s inability to capitalise on their chances ahead of their next match against AmaZulu on Friday.

Amakhosi have also failed to put together a consistent run of positive results which has slowed their momentum towards the top end of the table.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs are away to ninth-placed AmaZulu in their next match on Friday.