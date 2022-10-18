Zwane admits he will 'most definitely' reinforce Kaizer Chiefs squad in transfer window

Arthur Zwane has confirmed Kaizer Chiefs will "most definitely" be in the market for new signings when the mid-season window opens in January.

Chiefs are currently fourth on the PSL table

They are also in the semis of MTN8

Zwane hints at new signings in January

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi have struggled to have consistency in their results with some of their key players out injured.

In recent weeks, they missed the services of Zitha Kwinika and George Matlou, who were serving bans but they returned for the clash against Chippa United. Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune picked up an injury and missed the Chippa game.

Ahead of their fixture against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Wednesday, Zwane was asked if the injuries will force him to reinforce the squad in January.

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY? “Most definitely,” Zwane told reporters as quoted by SABC, adding: “The plan we had was to give all the players we had an opportunity because we are in sort of a rebuilding phase, we are a work in progress, and we wanted to see before we start releasing players.

“Firstly, we wanted to see and give a lot of players an opportunity because when you are building a style of play and identity, you want to give most of the players a fair chance.

“And the identity itself, or style of play, will obviously talk to the players that can fit in and also those who cannot fit in, and from there you can see as to who you have to bring in, in terms of beefing up the team and who you have to release.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Soweto-giants have been blowing hot and cold in the top-flight and are currently sitting fourth on their 16-team table with 17 points from 11 matches.

Amakhosi have managed five wins, two draws and four defeats. They are two points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS AND ZWANE? They will be keen to bounce back to winning ways after losing 2-1 to Chippa United when they host Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Wednesday before they shift focus to the MTN8 semi-final return leg clash against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

The first leg meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.