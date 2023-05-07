Arthur Zwane insists Kaizer Chiefs were not overconfident of beating Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals after the draw.

Chiefs celebrated being paired with Pirates

Bucs silenced their rivals in Nedbank Cup

Zwane clarifies the celebration

WHAT HAPPENED: A section of Kaizer Chiefs players and officials were caught on camera in a joyous mood after being paired with Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semis.

However, their celebrations were ended on Saturday after the Sea Robbers claimed a 2-1 win to advance to the final of the annual competition.

However, Zwane has refuted suggestions Amakhosi were overconfident that they will eliminate their perennial rivals considering their recent dominance in the Soweto Derby.

WHAT HE SAID: "No, I don’t think [it was overconfidence]; the celebration was not about taking Pirates for granted. It was more of, whoever, even if it was another team, we were still going to celebrate. But for us, it was not a celebration, to be honest, it was [just like], okay, bring it on," Zwane told the media.

Obviously, it is one of the big games in the South African football calendar, and if you play against your direct rival you always want to get the best out of the players, and the players as well see this as an opportunity to showcase their talents.

"Each and everyone, for two hours [on Saturday], if not more, in South Africa, came more or less to a standstill watching this game. Who doesn’t want to be part and parcel of that? It is history in the making. So yes, unfortunately, we ended up on the losing side."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to Saturday's loss, Amakhosi had won the previous five matches against Bucs.

This season, they won both the Premier Soccer League meetings by a 1-0 scoreline.

This weekend at FNB Stadium, Amakhosi needed a win to stand a chance of ending their eight-year trophy drought. However, it was not the case, and the team will now strive to finish in the top three to at least qualify for Caf Confederation Cup next season. Their chances of beating Pirates orto the second position are minimal.

WHAT NEXT: Amakhosi have to beat SuperSport United, the other team in contention for continental qualification, in their next league outing to sustain their chances of finishing third.