Zwane accuses Kaizer Chiefs players of ‘winning the game before it started’ following defeat to Chippa United

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has accused his players of underestimating their opponents following their 2-1 loss to Chippa United in a PSL clash.

Zwane unhappy with the attitude of his players

Chiefs coach feels his side did not give Chippa respect

Amakhosi missed numerous chances in the game

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs took a first-half lead but could not sustain the momentum as Chippa fought back to score two second-half goals to walk away with all the points, to the disappointment of Zwane who feels his charges underrated their rivals.

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY? “We have ourselves to blame. This is one game that would have helped us to keep our confidence sky high but we let ourselves down big time,” Zwane told SuperSport TV after the match.

“We played about 29 minutes without any attempt which is a worry for a team that had created a lot of chances in previous games. We won the game before we started and let ourselves down and I hope we can learn from this that you don’t win games before you start playing.”

“Second half you could see when we wanted to score. We were on top of them and even after we conceded the second goal, we created three chances so we gave it away and I hope we can learn from these kinds of games.”

“The worst result we could have got here was a draw, just unfortunate, the biggest problem is taking things for granted. We won this game before we even played, if we came here and showed Chippa that were are playing in our own backyard and we’re going to take you to the cleaners, score a lot of goals."

"Like last week, the way we pressed Stellenbosch and many other games we showed eagerness, willingness and commitment that we want to win the game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Defender Siyabonga Ngezana gave Chiefs a 44th-minute lead but Chippa responded through Siphelele Luthuli nine minutes after the break before an Edmilson Dove own-goal handed them victory one minute from time.

However, Amakhosi would have been out of sight by then, had Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Ashley Du Preez converted their earlier chances while Keagan Dolly had an opportunity to restore parity just two minutes after Chippa’s second goal when he missed a sitter after being put through by Khama Billiat.

Defeat saw Chiefs fail to make it four straight wins while missing an opportunity to climb to second on the log as they are now fourth with 17 points, two behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, while Chippa moved to seventh after as many straight victories.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Zwane has little time to right Saturday’s wrongs as Chiefs face TS Galaxy in their next league fixture on Wednesday.