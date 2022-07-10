Zungu: Why new Richards Bay midfielder may not return to Orlando Pirates

Jomo lauded the 26-year-old as a 'disciplined' player despite having endured off-the-field issues which led to his suspension at Bucs

Richards Bay chairman Sifiso 'Jomo' Biyela has made his intentions clear about Orlando Pirates loanee Nkanyiso Zungu.

The attacking midfielder recently joined the new Premier Soccer League club from the Buccaneers on a season-long deal as he looks to receive his career at his career in his home province, KwaZulu-Natal.

However, Biyela is eager to keep Zungu at the Natal Rich Boys on a permanent basis as the player is happy at the club.

"I'm really interested to have Nkanyiso Zungu permanently at the club, if you look at his age, he is just years old, I've seen him in training, I've spoken to him," Biyela told the media.

"In fact when I first called him to come here, he was over the moon, he would call every day to check on talks between us and Orlando Pirates, which means he was already made up his mind to play for us."

"He is a very good player with really good talent, he also makes the dressing room alive, he is not full of himself like some that come from big teams, he is disciplined and I want him permanently."

Biyela did, however, admit that chances of Zungu returning to Pirates at the end of his loan spell are high.

"But unfortunately what we will do with him, it will be hard to keep him because Pirates will want him back, playing at his hometown will revive his career because he is surrounded by people that love him and he still the best player," he added.

Zungu has made just 17 appearances in the PSL for Pirates having joined the club from Stellenbosch midway through the 2019-20 season.