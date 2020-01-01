Zungu 'very angry' after Bafana Bafana snub

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star was not pleased after being left out of the South Africa national team

SC midfielder Bongani Zungu says he is “very angry” at being ignored for national team duty for the back-to-back 2021 qualifiers that were due to be played at the end of March.

Zungu was a notable absentee in coach Molefi Ntseki’s squad that was named to face Sao Tome e Principe.

The former man has now opened up, expressing hurt and anger at being overlooked by Ntseki.

More teams

“No. No he didn’t [Ntseki explaining the snub] and that’s okay… Guys, you know my manager, my family asked me not to be open about the situation with Bafana on social media and stuff. But what I can say is, I am very angry,” said Zungu on social media as per Phakaaathi.

“I will speak in IsiZulu because my manager will not understand what I say. He will try to stop me just now. He will send me a message asking what am I doing now. But this issue has angered me. I am not okay.”

Zungu scored two of Bafana’s three goals at the 2019 Afcon finals and was expected to be one of the key players in the road the next Afcon edition as well as their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification bid.

Having made 21 appearances for Amiens so far this season, Zungu feels he is enjoying some good form which warrants him a Bafana berth.

“I went to the [2019] Afcon carrying a knee injury and was in pain all because I love the national team. But I went and gave everything I have,” Zungu added.

Article continues below

“But today they don’t call me when I am on top form. He didn’t call me and that hit me in the heart, but it’s okay. It will be alright.”

After Zungu’s sentiments, it is yet to be seen if Ntseki will consider the player in the next international period if football resumes.