'What do you really want?' - Zungu takes aim at Bafana Bafana fans

Twitter remains not pleased despite the national team completing a double over the Atlantic Ocean islanders and a player remains unhappy as well

midfielder Bongani Zungu has hit back at the team’s fans, questioning their loyalty in supporting the team’s 2022 qualification bid.

Bafana Bafana beat Sao Tome e Principe 4-2 on Monday, to follow up on the 2-0 victory they recorded in Friday's reverse fixture as they maintained the second spot in Group C.

In the reverse fixture, Zungu came on as a substitute to score in injury time after Percy Tau had broken the deadlock from the penalty spot.

With Zungu grabbing the second goal in Friday’s win, the Glasgow FC man was given a starter's role on Monday.

Both victories were unconvincing for Bafana Bafana and they were made to sweat in the second fixture in particular, when two of the goals were scored in the final three minutes with the hosts down to 10 men after Ivonaldo's second booking.

“We lose. Some of you complain! We win, you say it’s not good enough. kanti nifunani entlek [what do you really want]?” Zungu wrote on Twitter.

We lose!! Some of url complain! We win , u say it’s not good enough. kanti nifunani entlek? 🇿🇦 — Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) November 17, 2020

The ever-demanding Bafana fans on Twitter could feel Zungu’s concerns after the midfielder was dropped from last month’s international friendly matches against Namibia and Zambia.

His omission attracted criticism to coach Molefi Ntseki, who was believed to be having personal issues with the player.

Zungu publicly criticised Ntseki after he was previously left out of selection.

“No. No he didn’t [Ntseki explaining the snub] and that’s okay… Guys, you know my manager, my family asked me not to be open about the situation with Bafana on social media and stuff. But what I can say is, I am very angry,” said Zungu on social media as per Phakaaathi earlier this year.

Zungu scored two of Bafana’s three goals at the 2019 Afcon finals and was expected to be one of the key players in the road to the next Afcon edition as well as their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification bid.

His performances over the last week have seen him cement his position as one of Bafana’s important players.