Zungu: South Africa international returns to Amiens after failed Mallorca deal

The former Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker saw his proposed move to La Liga fall through on Friday night

midfielder Bongani Zungu will head back to to honour his contract with SC following a failed move to Mallorca.

The 27-year-old appeared likely to join the side on transfer deadline day on Friday.

However, the deal fell through at the 11th hour after Amiens failed to secure the services of Victor Wanyama from Hotspur.

Reports suggest Zungu's proposed move to Mallorca was always dependent on Amiens finding a suitable replacement for him.

The Duduza-born star arrived in on Thursday and underwent medicals on Friday afternoon after an agreement was reached between Amiens and Mallorca.

The player himself was clearly disappointed and frustrated as the day went by on transfer deadline.

Wow. Lol 😕 — Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) January 31, 2020

Mallorca were willing to sign Zungu on loan for the remainder of the season with an option to purchase in July.

But Amiens' failure to strike a deal with Spurs led to the side pulling the plug on the proposed deal.

Amiens' decision to want to replace Zungu with a player of the same standard didn't come as a surprise as the Bafana Bafana midfielder has been an integral part of the French team since his arrival from Vitoria Guimaraes in July 2017.

This season only, Zungu has made 18 appearances across all competitions with a single assist under his belt.

Overall, the lanky midfielder has featured 51 times for the Ligue 1 outfit and scored two goals since joining the club.