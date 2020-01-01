Zungu reacted differently after Bafana Bafana snub - Ntseki

The former SA U20 mentor isn't happy with how the France-based star reacted to his exclusion from the recent squad but insists there's no bad blood

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki has weighed in on Bongani Zungu's reaction to the national team squad that was supposed to face Sao Tome & Principe in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

The SC midfielder was left out of the squad and he took to social media to air his shock immediately after the announcement.

Ntseki believes the player's actions didn't paint a good picture, suggesting the relationship the Bafana Bafana technical team has with players and clubs would be tainted if every player did what Zungu did.

Ntseki further revealed that other players who were not selected and may have felt the same way as Zungu showed respect, not only to themselves but to the country as well.

"What is important for me is to look after all the South African players and profile each one of them," said Ntseki in an interview with Independent Media.

"We announced the squad after sitting for eight hours to come up with the 25 and 50 players we selected. If every player has to react like Bongani Zungu, we wouldn’t be giving a good picture of the relationships we have with our players and our clubs.

"There are other players who felt they deserved selection but were not called up. They are probably feeling the same way but didn’t react the same way.

"They showed respect for themselves, their country and the national team as a whole.

"Those who are selected ahead of you, they celebrate the selection and look forward to representing their country.

"If you are not selected, it is a disappointment but this has to be handled in a very professional and respectful manner. I’m not going to talk much about what happened with Bongani Zungu."

Ntseki also discouraged players to use public platforms to express their disappointment without tarnishing the reputation of the national team.

"All I'm saying is that if you are not selected, there will be other channels that you can make use of in trying to air your disappointment," continued Ntseki.

"As for the rest of the guys who are disappointed, I respect them all. Their chance will come again and they will again be looked at."

Asked if there's bad blood between him and Zungu or any other player who he didn't include in his recent squad, the Bafana coach answered to the contrary.

"There’s no bad blood between me and any other player who is not selected for Bafana Bafana but who feel they deserve to be in the team," he added.

"There’s no bad blood. Bongani has been selected for Bafana in our past three camps since I took over. I don’t want us to entertain the possibility of bad blood creeping in."