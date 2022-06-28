The Buccaneers are restructuring for the forthcoming 2022/23 season under new coach Jose Riveiro after last campaign's struggles

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the exit of defender Bongani Sam to Maritzburg United on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old was limited to five Premier Soccer League appearances for Bucs in the completed campaign and featured once in the MTN8.

With the club restructuring for the forthcoming 2022/23 season under new coach Jose Riveiro, some players will note form part of the squad next season.

Nkanyiso Zungu has also been loaned to promoted side Richards Bay as the Soweto heavyweights confirmed on their official website.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Richards Bay for the services of on a season-long loan for the upcoming 2022/23 season," the PSL outfit stated on Tuesday.

"Meanwhile, Bongani Sam will move to KwaZulu Natal province where he will join Maritzburg United on loan for a season."

Forward Boitumelo Radiopane, who played four league matches last season, has been loaned to Cape Town Spurs.

The 19-year-old attacker finished as the top scorer of DStv Diski Challenge last season having hit the back of the net 24 times in 27 matches, but he struggled for first-team opportunities.

He joins Tshegofatso Mabasa, who has been loaned to Sekhukhune United for the new campaign. The 25-year-old played 16 PSL games but scored just two goals in the process.

"It's a great honour to be part of this growing club you know, coming here, what the supporters can expect from me is definitely dedication you know and scoring goals as well but most importantly for me to enjoy my football," Mabasa said after his unveiling.

"I'm grateful for the chairman and the opportunity he’s given me and the welcoming I’ve received from the players and the technical team as well as the coaches you know.

"I've really enjoyed it so far and what the supporters can expect from us this season is for us to turn our losses into draws and our draws into wins and achieve more going into the new season and finishing as high as possible in the league."