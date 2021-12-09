Zungu questions Kaizer Chiefs postponements: 'They must dig deep in their arsenal'

AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu has questioned Kaizer Chiefs' decision to ask for the postponement of their PSL matches after several members of the team tested positive for Covid-19.

Amakhosi confirmed 36 positive cases and went on to write to the league organisers to postpone their engagements. While there was no answer regarding their Cape Town City request which was not played last weekend, their Wednesday match against Lamontville Golden Arrows was postponed to a later date.

But the Usuthu administrator believes it is not the right way to go for the former league champions.

'We are in the same boat'

"We are all in the same boat, we are all affected by [Covid-19] and if four or five regular players cannot feature, like with us here at AmaZulu, we’ve got a squad of 28 players or more players, every team has 28 players," Zungu told Ultimate Sport Show as quoted by TheKosibay.

"So they must dig deep in their arsenal and see who can be in the starting line-up of them.

"At AmaZulu, at least two to three players are with the first team and I can always go to them, they are strikers, they are midfielders, nothing stops us from going there if we must.

"We’re living in abnormal times and abnormal measures are not off the desk. To postpone the season or to reschedule matches, I’m not so sure it’s the right thing to do but the PSL will have to look at it."

'My wish is that the program continues'

The Usuthu chairman believes the league should go on as scheduled to avoid what he terms as a disaster in future.

"We’d hate to see a postponement of the league. We’re playing in the continent and once we go into the group stages, there is a lot of inflexibility," Zungu continued.

"Combine the issue with the delayed soccer games in the local league, it would be a disaster. My best wish is that the program continues as such."

Currently, the Soweto heavyweights are placed fifth on the table with 22 points.