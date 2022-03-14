Zungu: Orlando Pirates suspend midfielder after police charge

Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates have confirmed midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu has been charged by police on Sunday evening.

Without revealing the exact charges against the star, the Sea Robbers said they have consequently suspended the star.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu has been charged at the Moffatview Police Station this [Sunday] evening," the club confirmed.

"The club suspends Mr Zungu pending an investigation.

"As this matter is currently in the hands of the authorities, the club is unable to make further comment until this process is complete."

Zungu has been a peripheral figure at the Soweto club as he has only made one start, against Marumo Gallants this season during a PSL encounter.

In September 2021, Zungu’s teammate, Ben Motshwari, was arrested and later released by the Randfontein police. Motshwari handed himself over to the police after a case of common assault was opened against him.

In September 2020, Thembinkosi Lorch was arrested too after his girlfriend, Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, reported him to the police over allegations of assault.

However, the charges were later withdrawn in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in January 2021.

Zungu’s suspension came just after Pirates secured a Caf Confederation double over Royal Leopards of Eswatini at Orlando Stadium. Fortune Makaringe, Kabelo Dlamini, and Terrence Dzvukamanja scored to hand the home side a 3-0 victory.

On February 27, Pirates – now on top of Group B with nine points - had registered a 6-2 win over the same rivals.