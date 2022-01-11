Zungu: Orlando Pirates' in-demand midfielder's possible departure confirmed

Orlando Pirates star Nkanyiso Zungu's agent has confirmed that the central midfielder could leave the Soweto giants this month.



The left-footed player has fallen out of favour under Bucs' co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids this season and his future with the Houghton-based giants is uncertain.



However, recent reports have suggested that AmaZulu FC have joined Stellenbosch FC in the race to sign Zungu, who has made just one appearance in the PSL for Pirates in the current campaign.



His representative, Mike Makaab, has indicated that the former Jomo Cosmos star is most likely to leave Pirates in the current transfer window if he is not part of the technical team's plans for the second round of the season.



“We are looking at all possibilities for him; yes, we obviously have to get the blessings from Orlando Pirates regarding that,” Makaab told Sowetan.



“I believe that if they don’t have plans to use him for the second half of the season, then they will look at some form of a deal so that he could get game-time elsewhere.



“It will be good for all parties. [At the moment] I’m waiting for Pirates, but listen, we have to do something before the window [closes] based on how the coaching staff is contributing in the next four or five months.”



Zungu joined Pirates from Stellenbosch midway through the 2019/20 season and much was expected from the ball-playing midfielder, but he has failed to live up to expectations thus far.



The 25-year-old has made just 17 appearances in the league for Bucs - including just eight starts in the competition since joining the club.



He started his professional career at AmaZulu in 2015 and the Durban-based side is believed to be keen to re-sign him.









