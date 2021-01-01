‘Zungu might wait many weeks for another chance’ – Ex-Rangers defender Hutton rates South African

The Bafana Bafana midfielder was handed a rare start by Steven Gerrard in their last league outing at Hamilton

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton thinks Bongani Zungu was not at his best in the Gers’ 1-1 draw against Hamilton Academy on Sunday.

Prior to his first league start at the Fountain of Youth Stadium, Zungu's last 11 league appearances have been as a substitute since he moved to Steven Gerrard's side on loan from Ligue 2 club Amiens.

During the encounter against bottom-placed Hamilton Academy, the South Africa international struggled to make an impact in the attack and the defence with no shot registered or tackle completed.

Hutton, a former Scotland right-back, disclosed that he anticipated Zungu’s impact in the game but he was disappointed, and it might be difficult for him to earn another starting spot.

“I was kind of looking forward to Zungu, Gerrard said he’d been training well and deserved his opportunity,” the ex-Rangers right-back told Football Insider.

“If you look at it, the midfield is probably one of the toughest areas to break into in this Rangers side, I think there’s just so much talent and boys that are playing with great confidence at the moment so when given your opportunity, you need to grasp it.

“Zungu didn’t at Hamilton and I’m going to stick up for him a little bit, he’s been very much in and out and then it’s difficult to raise your game to the standards that you need to for one game, I think you need a run within the team.

“Whether he’s going to get that, I’m not so sure. The game did bypass him, he didn’t get on the ball enough to make things happen, which we want to see. We know he’s got a decent range of passing but it’s something we didn’t see too much in the game.

“It probably looks like Gerrard will revert back to what he knows best in midfield and he’ll have to possibly wait many weeks again for another opportunity. I’m just not sure that at this moment in time if he’s going to get that, or if he’s done enough to deserve that run.”

Rangers, who sit comfortably at the top of the Premiership table with an 18-point lead, will be looking to stretch their 28-match unbeaten streak when they host Kilmarnock at the Ibrox Stadium on Saturday.