Zungu: Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mokwena reveals why he is unhappy with the forward’s progress

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has revealed why he is not happy with Bongani Zungu’s progress since rejoining the club.

Midfielder struggling with weight issues

Made third Sundowns appearance on Sunday

Coach hopes player will be in good shape soon

WHAT HAPPENED? Zungu made an appearance for Sundowns during their 7-0 win over La Passe of Seychelles in the Caf Champions League preliminary round, first-leg game.

He came on in the 53rd minute for Rushine de Reuck, and speaking after the match, Mokwena explained why he is not impressed by his progress but also acknowledged the challenge the player is facing.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Incredible human being, Bongani Zungu, are we happy with his progress… he knows I’m not happy and I can maybe speak in a personal capacity, he knows I’m not happy – he knows he can do more, so I’m not afraid to say it here because I’ve said it to him," Mokwena said, as quoted by iDiski Times.

"But we continue to work. The physical trainers have got to try to assist him and it’s not easy because if you look at where Bongani has been for the last two seasons, it’s been very difficult for him and then the subject of weight loss is a completely different subject of conditioning.

"So it’s very difficult to put a time frame on relation to that, but to lose the number of kilos that he’s lost is a reflection of the good work that both himself and the conditioning team have done, but he remains committed to the process – which it is and I’m sure you will still see a little bit more from Bongz.

"He will continue to work hard. He’s a top professional, an astute professional. That’s what got him to Europe, so it’s not a worry for me, it’s not a concern. He’ll be in very good condition soon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zungu’s transition into the first team has been impeded by his weight since he returned to the Pretoria club.

His appearance against the Champions League opponents was his third for the club he rejoined after stints in Portugal, France, and Scotland.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZUNGU: He could be handed his first start for Sundowns on Friday in the second leg of the continental duel.