Zungu: Mamelodi Sundowns confirm signing of former Amiens midfielder

The Bafana Bafana star returns to the PSL as a free agent after leaving the second-tier French club

Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of Bongani Zungu.

Masandawana announced the return of the Bafana Bafana midfielder moments before their league match against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Zungu rejoins the Pretoria club after leaving for Europe six years ago and returns to Chloorkop as a free agent after rejecting a contract extension at French Ligue 2 outfit Amiens.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who had also been linked with Kaizer Chiefs, was a regular starter for Sundowns under coach Pitso Mosimane from 2013 to 2016.

Meanwhile, in his debut season in the PSL with the University of Pretoria in the 2012 and 2013 campaign, Zungu helped the side to finish eighth as the club was participating in their maiden appearance in the top-tier.

He joined the Brazilians in 2013 in a swap deal that also saw Buhle Mkhwanazi and Siyabonga Ngubane move to the University of Pretoria.

At Sundowns, Zungu suffered a long-term hairline fracture when he was playing against Maritzburg United. The injury sidelined him for 12 weeks, but despite the setback, he went on to lift the league title at the end of the 2015/16 season.

After emerging as the winner of the PSL title, Zungu joined Vitoria Guimaraes of Portugal after his Sundowns contract expired. He then moved to France and signed for Amiens after a season with Guimaraes.

Amiens loaned the South African star to Rangers of Scotland in October 2020.

At Sundowns, Zungu will have to contend with stiff competition from Andile Jali, Themba Zwane, Rivaldo Coetzee, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo, Bradley Ralani, Neo Maema, and Teboho Mokoena, as well as the new signing, Sipho Mbule.