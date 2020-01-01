Zungu Investment Company takes over AmaZulu ownership

Usuthu are set to be under new ownership in the upcoming PSL season as Zico takes over

In a statement released to the media on Friday, Zungu Investment Company has acquired Football Club.

According to a statement released to the media on Friday, the club’s owner Dr. Patrick Sokhela entered into an agreement with the company to acquire 100% ownership of the Premier Soccer League ( ) outfit.

Speaking during an event at an event held at the Hilton Hotel in Durban on Friday afternoon, Zico founder and chairman Sandile Zungu said he was pleased to be with Usuthu.

"I think it's been the climax of a long journey. We started talking in 2006 if I'm not mistaken and today we've accomplished it after 14 years of courtship,” said Zungu.

“I'm very pleased to be here. Soccer is a game I love, it's a game of the people, and I approach it with a lot of confidence that we'll make a difference. We're very excited.

"AmaZulu is arguably the strongest soccer brand in this country, not only the oldest team at 88 years old. Our responsibility as owners is to build the club to the number one team in the country."

Speaking of their ambitions, the Umlazi-born business-man added the Durban-based outfit must fight to become number one in the country.

"AmaZulu has got to be the number one team in this country come the year of our centenary in 2032," he added.

Moreover, Sokhela added that he felt it was time to pass the baton to a new owner after leading the side for more than a decade.

“I have been the owner and chairman of the AmaZulu for the past 16 years and the time has come for me to pass the banner to a new owner,” he said in a statement.

“I believe the new owner will continue to grow the club in both status and stature as I have endeavored to do.”

Meanwhile, Usuthu announced the deal will be effective upon the approval by the PSL and other pertinent authorities and constituencies.