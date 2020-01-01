Zungu excited to play European competitions with Rangers

The South Africa international will get to play in the Europa League this season and this is what thrills him the most

Former midfielder Bongani Zungu has expressed his delight at finally joining FC from SC.

Zungu sealed a season-long loan deal with an option for a permanent deal at the end of the season on transfer deadline day.

The 27-year-old had been linked with a move to the Scottish giants for some time and at the times the deal appeared to be in jeopardy as reports suggested Rangers had changed their minds about bringing in the lanky midfielder.

Zungu, who is still in , said he has already studied the current squad and has seen where he would fit in to improve the team.

"I have studied the squad and feel I can come in and bring my attributes to help the team improve," Zungu told the Rangers website.

What excites Zungu the most is the chance to play in European competition with Rangers.

"The chance to play for such a big club especially in European competitions is very exciting for me," said Zungu.

"I can’t wait to fly to and meet my new teammates. I know that I will settle in Glasgow and am looking forward to getting started as soon as possible."

The Duduza-born star vowed to keep giving his best whenever he's given a chance, adding that he wants Rangers fans to be proud of his performances, especially knowing that he has the backing from African supporters who follow the club closely.

"I really want the fans to be proud of my performances and will always give 100 per cent for my new team."

"Rangers are a global club and I know there are already many supporters across Africa. I am looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd and audiences across the world," concluded Zungu.

Zungu left Amiens having played 59 games across all competitions during his three seasons there. This includes the two matches he has played so far this season in Ligue 2.

He scored twice in those matches and recorded a single assist but it is his work rate and dominance in the middle of the park that caught the eye of Steven Gerrard and his technical team.