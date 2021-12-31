Zungu details AmaZulu transfer plans after learning of Caf Champions League rivals

AmaZulu FC boss Sandile Zungu has revealed the January transfer plan aimed at strengthening their team, specifically for the Caf Champions League group stage assignments lying ahead.

Benni McCarthy's side was drawn against former Caf Champions League champions ES Setif and Raja Casablanca of Algeria, as well as Horoya AC of Guinea, and Zungu hopes to use the January window to bring in players who will not only help their domestic cause but also their continental ambitions.

"We are very excited about the draw, all the teams in our group are previous winners of the Champions League," Zungu told Soccer Laduma.

"Just from a cursory assessment of their form, Horoya are hot, Raja Casablanca are strong, and ES Setif have had a poor run of form, but we think it’s the group of death.

"But we thrive in situations like that, so we will approach it with an open mind. We are intent on strengthening the squad and going to the transfer market now in January to make sure that we are equal to the task."

The administrator reiterated that they are going to give a fight as competitors and not just participants.

"We don’t want to be also-rans or want to be known as a team that just participated – we are going there to compete," he added.

"Our preparations, not just in terms of the squad only, but other departments as well, including analysis, is very important."

"At the same time, we don’t want to miss an opportunity to be in the top four.

"We are very clear that AmaZulu is a top quartile team and we want to cement that team on a consistent basis in the league. We have our eyes focused on that as well."

Zungu's comments are in tandem with Usuthu's captain, Makhehlene Makhaula, who stressed they are ready despite being drawn against tough rivals.

"It’s really a difficult group. But we are going there to compete, we are not going there to add numbers," Makhaula said in a separate interview.

"I won’t say if Group B is a good or bad one. But it is the first time for AmaZulu to be playing Caf Champions League football and also the first time for most players to be in this competition."

The Durban club surprisingly went past five-time Caf Champions League winners Tout Puissant Mazembe in the second preliminary round to book a place in the group stage.