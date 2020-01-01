Zungu debacle: Another major failing by Safa?

Communication with star players has been a major failing for South Africa over the years; has history repeated itself with the Amiens midfielder?

Bongani Zungu exudes confidence; he's a man who firmly believes in his abilities, in hard work and unity, and doesn't hide his patriotism.

Zungu was fortunate to have joined when Pitso Mosimane was still in the budding phases of a project that would u;timately lead to the Caf title.

Everything clicked into place for Zungu eventually, but first, Mosimane had to convert him from an offensive talent into a deep-lying playmaker. The switch has sent Zungu on an upwards trajectory, and he ended up securing a move to Vitoria Guimaraes in 2016.

Despite his progress and the move to Europe, Zungu's international career remains underwhelming, and he represents one of Bafana Bafana's biggest missed opportunities of the last decade.

More teams

There are very few South Africans who have made the move abroad, and while there are many reasons for this, a lack in ability is not among them.

Zungu, perhaps surprisingly as he comes from no conveyor belt of talent, appeared to have it all.

He was a quintessential No. 8 in an era where having a highly technical midfielder who comes close to a complete midfielder: creative, powerful, skilful and dynamic, who can pass, dribble, tackle and cross was a key element of many of the strongest European teams.

Nurtured by Christian Xaba, fine-tuned by Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena, Zungu honed his craft to such an extent that, by the time he made the move to Europe, he was ready to make an impact.

He deserved immense credit for overcoming an early injury - a shin fracture - and kept himself mentally strong, eschewing homesickness, despite this early setback.

Zungu battled through it all, adjusted to the new environment and eventually impressed on his Portuguese debut, six months after his arrival.

For the second half of that season, he helped the Portuguese club to a top four finish and secured qualification. This resulted in the likes of , Malaga, , , and vying for his signature, although ultimately he opted to move to of .

Injuries have continued to affect his progress, but he remains one of the rare examples of a South African player featuring regularly in a major European league.

Despite this, he was still overlooked by Molefi Ntseki for the last Bafana squad - ahead of the aborted qualifier against Sao Tome e Principe - and yet again, another player around whom the national side ought to be built, is in danger of being neglected by the federation.

How can Ntseki justify overlooking a player who, even despite being short of full fitness, was a star performer for the national side at the Afcon in ?

🗣 ZUNGU ⚽⚽⚽⚽#BafanaBafana have broken the deadlock against Namibia at last as Bongani Zungu heads home the opener!#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ztN0fWFXVn — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 28, 2019

Zungu must not get special treatment, and he is not entitled to a place in the national team, but in him, Bafana have a player who ought to be a key component of the team, let alone the midfield.

In his recent interview with Goal, the 27-year-old revealed that he felt hard done by the omission, and his disappointment at being overlooked by a team he desires to represent so intensely is clear.

Despite the snub, Zungu refuses to give up on a career with Bafana Bafana, and is keen to represent at Nations Cups and World Cups to come.

Yet again, SAFA's handling of players has come under the spotlight.

Article continues below

Delron Buckley is the latest ex-international to criticise the federation for their handling of players, and communication between SAFA and its top stars continues to be lacking. The likes of Benni McCarthy, Steven Pienaar, Quinton Fortune, May Mahlangu, Ayanda Patosi, Thulani Serero and Ayanda Patosi have all endured, at times, a strained relationship with the federation.

“I think people need to sit down with the player, the club that he plays for and our national football governing body and come to an agreement or an understanding," McCarthy once told journalists. "They need to discuss the way forward that will benefit club, country and the player."

None of this means that Zungu's reaction can be excused; a player cannot be seen to be arrogant when others are preferred to him, yet clearly the federation erred in not communicating effectively enough with a player who ought to be a key man for Bafana.