Zungu bashed after Orlando Pirates exit - 'The boy is not disciplined, he drinks too much, beats women' - Sebola

Former Orlando Pirates forward Andries Sebola believes Nkanyiso Zungu was let go by Bucs owing to his lack of professionalism.

Zungu struggled for game time at Bucs

He played for Richards Bay albeit on loan

Sebola adamant ill-discipline cost Zungu Bucs job

WHAT HAPPENED: The 27-year-old was among the players released by Pirates recently.

Sebola has now alleged the midfielder was axed because of indiscipline.

The retired striker has hinted Zungu's career might be in danger if he doesn't change.

WHAT HE SAID: "Nkanyiso Zungu is gone because if you remember when they loaned him to Richards Bay FC he became ill-disciplined," Sebola told SNL24.

"Lack of discipline killed his Orlando Pirates career. The boy is not disciplined, he drinks too much, and he beats up women.

"If you play for teams like Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs and you are not disciplined you will lose your job."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zungu joined Pirates from Stellenbosch in the 2019/20 mid-season transfer window, and went on to play five league games for Bucs.

He went on to play 11 Premier Soccer League matches in the 2020/21 season before featuring just once in the following campaign.

Pirates loaned the midfielder to Richards Bay last season and he featured in 11 top-flight games.

WHAT NEXT: Zungu is in the market hoping to get a new team ahead of the 2023/24 season.